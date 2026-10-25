11/14 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Kindred Weddings & Events in Carolina Beach hosts the second annual Carolina Wine Mixer with eight wine tastings, two oysters, live music by Feather, food trucks and vendors. Tickets are $50 general admission or $100 with VIP, available at kindredcb.com. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com