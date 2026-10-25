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The Second Annual Carolina Wine Mixer

The Second Annual Carolina Wine Mixer

11/14 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Kindred Weddings & Events in Carolina Beach hosts the second annual Carolina Wine Mixer with eight wine tastings, two oysters, live music by Feather, food trucks and vendors. Tickets are $50 general admission or $100 with VIP, available at kindredcb.com. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com

Kindred Weddings & Events
$50 general admission; $100 general admission plus VIP
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Kindred Weddings & Events
https://whatsupcb.com/events/the-second-annual-carolina-wine-mixer-2026-11-14/
Kindred Weddings & Events
205 Charlotte Ave
Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428
910-2188727
events@kindredcb.com
https://www.kindredcb.com/