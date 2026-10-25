The Second Annual Carolina Wine Mixer
The Second Annual Carolina Wine Mixer
11/14 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Kindred Weddings & Events in Carolina Beach hosts the second annual Carolina Wine Mixer with eight wine tastings, two oysters, live music by Feather, food trucks and vendors. Tickets are $50 general admission or $100 with VIP, available at kindredcb.com. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com
Kindred Weddings & Events
$50 general admission; $100 general admission plus VIP
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Kindred Weddings & Events
Kindred Weddings & Events
205 Charlotte AveCarolina Beach, North Carolina 28428
910-2188727
events@kindredcb.com