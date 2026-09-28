The Hot Fix Circus Side Show { Coney Island NY }

SAT OCT 3: HOT FIX SIDESHOW! {Coney Island, NY}

8PM-10PM

$20-$25

ADVANCE TICKETS: https://hotfixbarzarre.eventbrite.com/

Straight out of NYC, Hot Fix Sideshow's Kita St. Cyr and Cyclone Jack are joined by internationally touring sideshow artist the Reverend Sean Theroux from Dr. Finnegan's Circus! Come on out for a night of fire breathing, sword swallowing, spark flying fun. Featuring performers seen in the Coney Island Cirus Sideshow, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera Masquerade, and various music festivals and oddities convention around the world.

GET A SNEAK PEEK OF WHAT TO EXPECT HERE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YN4bJpAShIo&authuser=5

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wyZWCyI4HE&authuser=5

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtKsN0Reniw&authuser=5

Limited Seating. Buy tickets early.

BUY TICKETS: https://hotfixbarzarre.eventbrite.com/

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/947986350983294/