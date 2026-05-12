The Groove Market at Riverlights
The Groove Market at Riverlights
Come explore everything Riverlights has to offer and shop from 30 local makers!
Riverlights has many established bars and restaurants to choose from and we are also bringing out coffee and food trucks!
There will be live music and local vendors in the park! Riverlights is located right on the Cape Fear River, it's the perfect place to spend a day with the whole family, including your furry four-legged friends!
Riverlights Marina Village
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Riverlights Marina Village
109 Pier Master PtWilmington, North Carolina 28412
Michela.Hochschild@brookfieldpropertiesdevelopment.com