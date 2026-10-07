The Floor and DanceGruv Radio present: Golden Hour
The Floor and DanceGruv Radio present: Golden Hour
Golden Hour is coming to Wilmington! The talented DJs of The Floor and DanceGruv Radio are making their way from Durham for an evening of electric house beats and deep, nu-disco grooves. No tickets or cover! Just grab a Halloween cocktail and dance your way into the night!
Ponysaurus Brewing Co.
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Ponysaurus Brewing Co.
214 MARKET STWilmington, North Carolina 28401
taproomwilmington@ponysaurusbrewing.com