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The Dirk Quinn Band at Flytrap Brewing!

The Dirk Quinn Band at Flytrap Brewing!

Live Music Sunday: Dirk Quinn Band | September 6th | 3–6 PM

Get ready for an afternoon of funky grooves, jazz-infused guitar, and electric fusion with the Dirk Quinn Band! This Philadelphia-based group has toured extensively across North America and shared the stage with legends like Lettuce, Buddy Guy, Umphrey’s McGee, Booker T, and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

Known for their fiery musicianship, funky rhythms, and high-energy performances, they’re bringing a sound that’s guaranteed to keep you moving.

Join us Sunday, September 6th from 3–6 PM for an unforgettable afternoon of live music at Flytrap Brewing!
Food Truck: Wasabi Wheels | 3-6 PM

Flytrap Brewing
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina