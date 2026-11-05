The Corner Market: B.A.D. Bloody Mary Bar Crawl Edition!

The 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐥𝐲𝐧 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐰𝐥 is going down 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟏𝐬𝐭, from noon until 5 pm! Restaurants and bars throughout the District will be mixing up their best Bloody Mary creations, and you get to be the judge. Pick up your voting card at The Eagle’s Dare, then bop around the neighborhood sampling each participating spot’s concoction.

We’ll be shaking things up with a classic 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐚 made with our Cerveza and finished with a Tajin rim & lime. Grab one from the bar and wander over to 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 (just right across the street from the brewery) to spread a little local love. Shop a lineup of talented local artisans and makers from 1-5 pm under the shade of the trees, Michelada in hand!

𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐳 𝐏𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐚 will be rolling through for lunch from 𝟏-𝟒 𝐩𝐦, while 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞 provides the live tunes from 𝟐-𝟓 𝐩𝐦. Sounds like a pretty perfect Saturday in the District!

*Follow along on Social Media as we roll out a list of participating market vendors!