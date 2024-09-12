The Cargo Districts Comedy Powder Keg

TiCK..TiCK..TiCK…

The ONLY Comedy Show in Wilmington that's Part "Saturday Night Live" | Part "If you like Whose Line Is It Anyway?"

EVERY SHOW is Brand Spanking NEW- It's explosive live, written and spontaneous comedy from professional performers with over 25 years experience having studied at all the major comedy theaters in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York & beyond!

Audiences won’t believe their eyes as our performers spin hilarity out of audience suggestions using improv comedy as well as fully written comedy sketches & music!!

Full bar with beer, wine and cocktails are available via the Azalea Station in the Cargo District.

This show is intended for mature audiences (16+)!