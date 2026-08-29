The Cargo Districts Comedy Powder Keg
The Cargo Districts Comedy Powder Keg
TiCK..TiCK..TiCK…
The ONLY Comedy Show in Wilmington that's Part "Saturday Night Live" | Part "If you like Whose Line Is It Anyway?"
EVERY SHOW is Brand Spanking NEW- It's explosive live, written and spontaneous comedy from professional performers with over 25 years experience having studied at all the major comedy theaters in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York & beyond!
Audiences won’t believe their eyes as our performers spin hilarity out of audience suggestions using improv comedy as well as fully written comedy sketches & music!!
Full bar with beer, wine and cocktails are available via the Azalea Station in the Cargo District.
This show is intended for mature audiences (16+)!
Azalea Station - Cargo District
$15-20
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
DareDevil Improv
773-306-9975
daredevilimprov@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Azalea Station - Cargo District
1502 Castle StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401