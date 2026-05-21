The Battleship NORTH CAROLINA Memorial's 62nd Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

The Battleship North Carolina Memorial, a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, will commemorate Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, with its 62nd Annual Memorial Day Ceremony and a special evening uplighting of the Battleship in red, white, and blue—in honor of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States.

The public is invited to gather aboard North Carolina’s official World War II memorial at 10:30 a.m. for a ceremony remembering the men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation, with special tribute to the “Immortal 11,000” North Carolinians lost during World War II.

Held aboard the historic Battleship, the annual observance reflects the mission entrusted to the Memorial by the North Carolina Legislature in 1961, to preserve and honor the legacy of the 11,000 North Carolinians who died in service during World War II and the 10,000 Navy and Marine Corps personnel who served aboard USS North Carolina during the war.

This year’s program features two keynote speakers. Vice Admiral John G. Morgan, Jr., U.S. Navy (Ret.), is a highly decorated naval commander who served 36 years in leadership roles in service to his country. His remarks will reflect the preparedness, service, patriotism, and sacrifice expected of all members of the Armed Forces—qualities he demonstrated on September 11, 2001, when, acting on his own initiative, he directed the USS Enterprise strike group toward a launch position for strikes in Afghanistan. His actions placed the sailors and Marines under his command among the first American forces prepared to respond, and for his decisive leadership during those extraordinary circumstances, he was awarded the Bronze Star.

Becky Aikman, acclaimed journalist and author of the 2025 book “Spitfires: The American Women Who Flew in the Face of Danger During World War II.” Her remarks will include recognition of Mary Webb Nicholson of Greensboro, Guilford County, the first North Carolina woman to earn a pilot’s license and a World War II aviator who lost her life in service to the Allied cause. Members of Nicholson’s family are expected to attend.

This program is free to attend; seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

