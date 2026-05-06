© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tempo Tonight Original Music Series: Joel Lamb and Justin Heter Pan

Tempo Tonight Original Music Series: Joel Lamb and Justin Heter Pan

Tempo 33 presents an original music showcase series, Tempo Tonight. The first Wednesday of each month May-October will feature two local artists performing their original music at this gorgeous cocktail bar that boasts a full piano and full bar.

May 6th is our debut, featuring performances with Justin Heter Pan of Dubtown Cosmonauts and Joel Lamb of Brown Dirt Cowboys.

Seats are FREE, but let us know you are coming online: https://www.facebook.com/events/2027937661124710

Tempo 33
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 6 May 2026
Tempo 33
33 South Front Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28403