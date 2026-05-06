Tempo Tonight Original Music Series: Joel Lamb and Justin Heter Pan

Tempo 33 presents an original music showcase series, Tempo Tonight. The first Wednesday of each month May-October will feature two local artists performing their original music at this gorgeous cocktail bar that boasts a full piano and full bar.

May 6th is our debut, featuring performances with Justin Heter Pan of Dubtown Cosmonauts and Joel Lamb of Brown Dirt Cowboys.

Seats are FREE, but let us know you are coming online: https://www.facebook.com/events/2027937661124710