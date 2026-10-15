Enjoy New York delicacies at Temple of Israel’s annual Big Nosh! Order and pay online at https://templefundraising.online through November 25, 2026. Click SHOP, choose your items, and complete your order and payment online. Pick up in person Sunday, December 13, 2026, from 11 AM to 4 PM at 922 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. Spend $150 and enter to win: 1st prize, 2 tickets to the Wilmington Symphony; 2nd prize, 2 tickets to the TOI Music Series. Drawing December 14, 2026. Contact Temple of Israel: 910-762-0000 or assistant@templeofisraelnc.org.