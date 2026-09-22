Sunset Performance Series: Myra Graham Quince

Thursday, October 15 | 6 pm

Free, $5 suggested donation

Experience an evening of live music featuring Myra Graham Quince at PNC USCT Park.

Myra Graham Quince, known as MGQ, is a singer, songwriter, and actress celebrated for her powerful voice and dynamic stage presence. A longtime gospel performer, she released her first single, “Psalm 91,” in 2013 and has since appeared in productions including Dreamgirls and Techmoja’s The Color Purple.

CAM’s Sunset Performance Series brings together art, music, and social justice through free outdoor performances on the museum grounds near Boundless, Stephen Hayes’s sculpture honoring the United States Colored Troops who fought in the Battle of Forks Road. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the performance at sunset.