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Sunset Performance Series: Myra Graham Quince

Sunset Performance Series: Myra Graham Quince

Thursday, October 15 | 6 pm
Free, $5 suggested donation

Experience an evening of live music featuring Myra Graham Quince at PNC USCT Park.

Myra Graham Quince, known as MGQ, is a singer, songwriter, and actress celebrated for her powerful voice and dynamic stage presence. A longtime gospel performer, she released her first single, “Psalm 91,” in 2013 and has since appeared in productions including Dreamgirls and Techmoja’s The Color Purple.

CAM’s Sunset Performance Series brings together art, music, and social justice through free outdoor performances on the museum grounds near Boundless, Stephen Hayes’s sculpture honoring the United States Colored Troops who fought in the Battle of Forks Road. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the performance at sunset.

Cameron Art Museum
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
http://www.cameronartmuseum.org
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412
Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999
http://cameronartmuseum.org