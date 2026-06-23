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Sunset Cruise with Live Music Aboard Wilmington Water Tours

Sunset Cruise with Live Music Aboard Wilmington Water Tours

Sunset Cruise with Live Music every Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday through October 25

Looking for a fun way to end your fun day in Wilmington? Look no further! Come aboard The “Wilmington”, our comfortable 49 passenger motor catamaran, for a Sunset Cruise on the Cape Fear River. Our full bar offers refreshments and snacks for all ages.

Whether you are looking for a special setting for a date night or looking to enjoy some quality time with family and friends, our Sunset Cruise is the perfect choice for an evening activity on the Cape Fear River.

This is a one-of-a-kind music venue in Wilmington and this is one of our most popular excursions, so be sure to book early! This is a 90 minute cruise $40. Boarding 15 minutes prior. Check our Tour Calendar for the featured musicians for each cruise.

Wilmington Water Tours LLC
$40
Every week through Aug 31, 2026.
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wilmington Water Tours LLC
910-338-3134
info@wilmingtonwt.com
https://wilmingtonwatertours.net/tour-calendar/

Artist Group Info

info@wilmingtonwt.com
Wilmington Water Tours LLC
Wilmington Water Tours LLC
212 S Water Street
Wilmington , North Carolina 28401
910-338-3134
info@wilmingtonwt.com
https://wilmingtonwatertours.net/tour-calendar/