String Break in Concert
String Break in Concert
Durham-based band String Break will be in Concert at the UU Congregation of Wilmington, NC on Saturday, October 3rd, 2026 at 7PM. Tickets are $25, and may be purchased at the door (cash or check only).
While their roots are in Americana and Bluegrass, String Break has branched out into covering a variety of crowd-pleasing songs from artists like Steve Earle, the Eagles, Buffalo Springfield, The Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin, a number of their own original songs and lots more.
Please join us for a terrific evening of memorable music!
URL:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3806486-2?pid=10303
Date and Time: On Sat, 03 Oct 2026 19:00 - 21:00
Venue details: Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wilmington North Carolina, 4313 Lake Avenue, Wilmington, North Carolina, 28403, United States
Category: Community | Local / Community
Price: General Admission: USD 25.00
Artist / Speaker: String Break Band