String Break in Concert

Durham-based band String Break will be in Concert at the UU Congregation of Wilmington, NC on Saturday, October 3rd, 2026 at 7PM. Tickets are $25, and may be purchased at the door (cash or check only).

While their roots are in Americana and Bluegrass, String Break has branched out into covering a variety of crowd-pleasing songs from artists like Steve Earle, the Eagles, Buffalo Springfield, The Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin, a number of their own original songs and lots more.

Please join us for a terrific evening of memorable music!

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3806486-2?pid=10303

Date and Time: On Sat, 03 Oct 2026 19:00 - 21:00

Venue details: Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wilmington North Carolina, 4313 Lake Avenue, Wilmington, North Carolina, 28403, United States

Category: Community | Local / Community

Price: General Admission: USD 25.00

Artist / Speaker: String Break Band