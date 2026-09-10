© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

String Break in Concert

String Break in Concert

Durham-based band String Break will be in Concert at the UU Congregation of Wilmington, NC on Saturday, October 3rd, 2026 at 7PM. Tickets are $25, and may be purchased at the door (cash or check only).

While their roots are in Americana and Bluegrass, String Break has branched out into covering a variety of crowd-pleasing songs from artists like Steve Earle, the Eagles, Buffalo Springfield, The Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin, a number of their own original songs and lots more.

Please join us for a terrific evening of memorable music!

URL:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3806486-2?pid=10303

Date and Time: On Sat, 03 Oct 2026 19:00 - 21:00

Venue details: Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wilmington North Carolina, 4313 Lake Avenue, Wilmington, North Carolina, 28403, United States

Category: Community | Local / Community

Price: General Admission: USD 25.00

Artist / Speaker: String Break Band

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wilmington North Carolina, Wilmington
25.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wilmington, NC - USA
910-392-6454
office@uucwnc.org
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wilmington North Carolina, Wilmington
4313 Lake Avenue
Wilmington, North Carolina 28403