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Stingray Stage Community Mural Painting

Stingray Stage Community Mural Painting

11/14 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The Carolina Beach Mural Project hosts a two-day community painting of a new mural at the Stingray Stage at Carolina Beach Lake Park, designed by artist Susan Nuttall. Volunteers of all ages are welcome from 9 AM to 4 PM on Nov 14 and 15, no art experience is needed, and volunteers sign up for a painting slot in advance. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com

Stingray Stage, Carolina Beach Lake Park
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Carolina Beach Mural Project
3104275656
info@carolinabeachmurals.org
https://carolinabeachmurals.org/
Stingray Stage, Carolina Beach Lake Park
400 S Lake Park Blvd
Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428