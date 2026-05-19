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SONGS OF THE SIXTIES: A Ray Kennedy cabaret

SONGS OF THE SIXTIES: A Ray Kennedy cabaret

Come to the next installment of Ray Kennedy's cabaret series, this Sunday - two shows at 1 pm and 6 pm.

Join us in a night of reminiscing on the decade of peace and love! Listen to your favorite hits from the 60s such as Yesterday, I Got You Babe, California Dreamin', My Girl, and so many more! Featuring your favorite Kennedy Singers, produced and directed by Ray Kennedy!

Sunday, May 24th, 2026 at 1PM and 6:30PM!
Tempo 33 | 33 S Front St. - 3rd floor, Wilmington, NC
$40 per ticket + 2 drink/food minimum

Video excerpts: https://www.cabarets.ourlifewith.us/sixties.mp4

Come enjoy music from your favorite 60s artists from many genres! Classic crooners like Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, rocking artists like Elvis and The Rolling Stones, singers with soul like Aretha Franklin and Otis Redding, pop legends like Sonny and Cher and The Ronettes, country icons like Loretta Lynn and George Jones--and all the rest!

TIX: songsofthesixties.square.site
FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/4395814097403004/4395815464069534/

Tempo 33 Piano Bar and Lounge https://tempo33ilm.com
NE corner of Dock Street and Front Street. Elevator at back of building, half a block toward 2nd Street. Venue is on the 3rd floor

Tempo 33 Piano Bar and Lounge
40.00
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kennedy Entertainment
Tempo 33 Piano Bar and Lounge
33 South Front St. - 3rd floor
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
https://tempo33ilm.com