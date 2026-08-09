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Smack Down Surf City Fishing Tournament

Smack Down Surf City Fishing Tournament

Smack Down Surf City Fishing Tournament

Get ready for a weekend of competitive redfish fishing at Smack Down Surf City, part of the Southern Redfish Cup, coming to Surf City, North Carolina, October 9–10, 2026.

Hosted at Marina Joe’s, the tournament brings anglers together for a high-energy day on the water, competing for big payouts, trophies, and bragging rights.

The weekend kicks off with a Captain’s Dinner on Friday, October 9, from 5:00–7:00 PM, followed by tournament day on Saturday, October 10.

Teams consist of two anglers, with the competition based on the two heaviest slot reds. Artificial baits only.

Whether you're competing on the water or following the action from Surf City, Smack Down Surf City is a great opportunity to experience the local fishing community and the excitement of tournament fishing along the North Carolina coast.

Event: Smack Down Surf City
Dates: October 9–10, 2026
Captain’s Dinner: October 9 | 5:00–7:00 PM
Tournament: October 10
Location: Marina Joe’s, 209 N New River Dr, Surf City, NC 28445
Team Format: 2 anglers per team
Scoring: 2 heaviest slot reds
Bait: Artificial baits only
Presented by: East Coast Sports

Registration and additional tournament information are available at southernredfishcup.com

Marina Joes
$450
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Marina Joes, Southern Redfish Cup and East Coast Sports
info@marinajoes.com
https://marinajoes.com/#menu
Marina Joes
209 N New River Dr, Surf City, NC 28445
Surf City, North Carolina, North Carolina 28445
info@marinajoes.com
southernredfishcup.com