Slice of Fire Challenge at Slice of Life Downtown

Get ready to bring the heat! Join us on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at Slice of Life Pizzeria and Pub in downtown Wilmington for the Slice of Fire Challenge — a fiery pizza-eating competition for those brave enough to take on the heat!

Sign-ups begin at 11:00 AM. The challenge kicks off promptly at 3:00 PM. Contestants will face two flaming slices loaded with Carolina Reaper, Moruga Scorpion, Thai Hot Peppers and more! Participants will have just 10 minutes to finish both slices!

The winner will take home a $100 cash, $100 Slice of Life gift card, a bottle of Pepto-Bismol, a Champion T-shirt, and a trophy proclaiming them the Slice of Fire Champion! All contestants who take at least one bite will receive a competitor T-shirt and a pack of Tums. Plus other give away's and prizes!

Come cheer on the competitors, grab a slice and cold drink and enjoy the excitement! See who can handle the heat!

Slice of Life Pizzeria and Pub

125 Market Street, Downtown Wilmington, NC

Saturday, October 24, 2026

Sign-ups: 11:00 AM | Competition: 3:00 PM

Real peppers. Real heat. Real regret. Will you survive the Slice of Fire Challenge?