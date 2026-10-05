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Sing we now of Christmas

Sing we now of Christmas

Join us for an unforgettable evening of holiday magic! The Wilmington Choral Society proudly presents
Sing We Now of Christmas on Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 7:00 PM at the CFCC Wilson Center.

​For more than 75 years, WCS has filled the Cape Fear region with the joy of choral music. This season, our ensemble of 90+ multi-generational singers invites you to step into a sparkling musical memory lane—featuring beloved seasonal favorites, audience sing‑along moments, and timeless melodies that warm the heart and rekindle the wonder of Christmas.

Come experience the glow, the harmony, and the magic. Your holiday season starts here.

CFCC Wilson Center
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Wilmington Choral Society
info@wilmingtonchoralsociety.org
https://www.wilmingtonchoralsociety.com/

Artist Group Info

shar.rifkin@gmail.com
CFCC Wilson Center
703 North 3rd Street, Wilmington, NC 28401, USA
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-362-7913
https://wilsoncentertickets.com/show/?id=73401aaac