Join us for an unforgettable evening of holiday magic! The Wilmington Choral Society proudly presents

Sing We Now of Christmas on Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 7:00 PM at the CFCC Wilson Center.

​For more than 75 years, WCS has filled the Cape Fear region with the joy of choral music. This season, our ensemble of 90+ multi-generational singers invites you to step into a sparkling musical memory lane—featuring beloved seasonal favorites, audience sing‑along moments, and timeless melodies that warm the heart and rekindle the wonder of Christmas.

Come experience the glow, the harmony, and the magic. Your holiday season starts here.