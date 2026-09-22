Shuckin' Shacks One Day, One Cause Block Party Benefiting Blood Cancer United

ONE DAY, ONE CAUSE BENEFITING BLOOD CANCER UNITED - CAROLINA BEACH, NC

100% OF ALL DAY SALES WILL BE DONATED TO BLOOD CANCER UNITED!

One day. One cause. One community coming together to help Turn the Tide against blood cancer.

Join Shuckin' Shack - Carolina Beach, NC on Saturday, September 26, from Noon - 7pm for our One Day, One Cause 5th Annual Block Party Benefiting Blood Cancer United.

Here is what's happening all day and how you can donate:

• Live acoustic music ALL day from local favorite musicians Elliot Michael Smith, Karel Mullen, Sai Collins, & Matt Sexton.

• 100% of ALL day sales of EVERYTHING will be donated.

• Big time raffles all day. *Do not have to be present to win

• Donation Bucket Match Challenges All Day

• Purchase our 2026 Shuck Cancer Apparel with 100% of proceeds benefitting Blood Cancer United & Local Blood Cancer Patients.

• Scan the Donation QR Code in store to donate directly to Blood Cancer United

• Donate $100 or more through the QR code to automatically be entered to win our Ultimate St. John Vacation Giveaway.

• Donate directly at diy.bloodcancerunited.org/campaign/829556/donate.

During the event, 100% of ALL day sales will benefit Blood Cancer United and its work supporting lifesaving research, patient resources and advocacy.

In 2025, we raised $40,000 in one day. Our goal is to raise $45,000 this year, and we need our entire community to help us get there! Grab your crew, enjoy "A Good Shuckin' Time" and help us turn one unforgettable day into a wave of hope for those battling blood cancer.

Can't attend? Donate here:diy.bloodcancerunited.org/campaign/829556/donate

Learn more at www.theshuckinshack.com/turnthetide and www.bloodcancerunited.org.