Shuckin' Shacks One Day, One Cause Block Party Benefiting Blood Cancer United
Shuckin' Shacks One Day, One Cause Block Party Benefiting Blood Cancer United
ONE DAY, ONE CAUSE BENEFITING BLOOD CANCER UNITED - CAROLINA BEACH, NC
100% OF ALL DAY SALES WILL BE DONATED TO BLOOD CANCER UNITED!
One day. One cause. One community coming together to help Turn the Tide against blood cancer.
Join Shuckin' Shack - Carolina Beach, NC on Saturday, September 26, from Noon - 7pm for our One Day, One Cause 5th Annual Block Party Benefiting Blood Cancer United.
Here is what's happening all day and how you can donate:
• Live acoustic music ALL day from local favorite musicians Elliot Michael Smith, Karel Mullen, Sai Collins, & Matt Sexton.
• 100% of ALL day sales of EVERYTHING will be donated.
• Big time raffles all day. *Do not have to be present to win
• Donation Bucket Match Challenges All Day
• Purchase our 2026 Shuck Cancer Apparel with 100% of proceeds benefitting Blood Cancer United & Local Blood Cancer Patients.
• Scan the Donation QR Code in store to donate directly to Blood Cancer United
• Donate $100 or more through the QR code to automatically be entered to win our Ultimate St. John Vacation Giveaway.
• Donate directly at diy.bloodcancerunited.org/campaign/829556/donate.
During the event, 100% of ALL day sales will benefit Blood Cancer United and its work supporting lifesaving research, patient resources and advocacy.
In 2025, we raised $40,000 in one day. Our goal is to raise $45,000 this year, and we need our entire community to help us get there! Grab your crew, enjoy "A Good Shuckin' Time" and help us turn one unforgettable day into a wave of hope for those battling blood cancer.
Can't attend? Donate here:diy.bloodcancerunited.org/campaign/829556/donate
Learn more at www.theshuckinshack.com/turnthetide and www.bloodcancerunited.org.