September Adopt A Highway Cleanup

Come help cleanup along HWY 421 and celebrate National Cleanup Day!!

This location is on the way to the New Hanover County Landfill and is in desperate need of a cleanup. When trash is not tied down properly, this can cause debris to be strewn on the road way. This event is on Saturday, September 19th from 10 am to 12 pm. Volunteers can park in the Cape Fear Catamaran's parking lot. Please bring water and wear closed toe shoes. You are required to sign our in-person waiver before participating in the cleanup event.