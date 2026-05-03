Saturday Contra Dance w/ The Original Neighbors

Join us for a fun night of dancing and stellar live tunes at the Grace United Methodist Church in downtown Wilmington! Come join us, and connect with the local contra community.

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Our live tunes for the evening will be provided by the talented group The Original Neighbors with the awesome Kenny Greer calling our dances for the night.

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~ No experience or partner is needed.

~ A caller leads the dance and teaches the moves before the music starts.

~ Wear comfortable shoes and clothes you can spin in!

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Location: Grace United Methodist

401 Grace Street

Downtown Wilmington, NC

Time: 7-10 PM

**Beginner lesson begins promptly at 7 PM

Admission: $15 at the door. Students are only $1!