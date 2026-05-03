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Saturday Contra Dance w/ The Original Neighbors

Saturday Contra Dance w/ The Original Neighbors

Join us for a fun night of dancing and stellar live tunes at the Grace United Methodist Church in downtown Wilmington! Come join us, and connect with the local contra community.
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Our live tunes for the evening will be provided by the talented group The Original Neighbors with the awesome Kenny Greer calling our dances for the night.
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~ No experience or partner is needed.
~ A caller leads the dance and teaches the moves before the music starts.
~ Wear comfortable shoes and clothes you can spin in!
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Location: Grace United Methodist
401 Grace Street
Downtown Wilmington, NC
Time: 7-10 PM
**Beginner lesson begins promptly at 7 PM
Admission: $15 at the door. Students are only $1!

Grace United Methodist Church
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Cape Fear Contra Dancers
https://cape-fear-contra-dance.business.site/#posts

Artist Group Info

The Original Neighbors
Grace United Methodist Church
401 Grace Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401