Saturday Contra Dance w/ The Original Neighbors
Saturday Contra Dance w/ The Original Neighbors
Join us for a fun night of dancing and stellar live tunes at the Grace United Methodist Church in downtown Wilmington! Come join us, and connect with the local contra community.
.
Our live tunes for the evening will be provided by the talented group The Original Neighbors with the awesome Kenny Greer calling our dances for the night.
.
~ No experience or partner is needed.
~ A caller leads the dance and teaches the moves before the music starts.
~ Wear comfortable shoes and clothes you can spin in!
.
Location: Grace United Methodist
401 Grace Street
Downtown Wilmington, NC
Time: 7-10 PM
**Beginner lesson begins promptly at 7 PM
Admission: $15 at the door. Students are only $1!
Grace United Methodist Church
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Cape Fear Contra Dancers
Artist Group Info
The Original Neighbors
Grace United Methodist Church
401 Grace StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401