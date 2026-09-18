Rocky Horror Shadowcast at The Eagle's Dare

Kick off Halloween season with Pineapple-Shaped Lamps as they present a live shadowcast of the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show on October 2 at 8 PM!

Watch the film on the big screen while Pineapple-Shaped Lamps brings the action to life with a live cast performing along with the movie. Audience participation is highly encouraged, with callbacks, costume contests, virgin initiations, prop bags available for purchase, and all the Rocky Horror traditions fans know and love.

Whether you’re a longtime Rocky fan or experiencing it for the first time, grab your fishnets, give yourself over to absolute pleasure, and don't forget to RESERVE YOUR SPOT! Space is limited, so grab your free ticket from Eventbrite in advance before the show sells out.