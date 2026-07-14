Rock the River Benefit Concert for the Cape Fear River Watch

A celebration of community and the Cape Fear River? Count us in! Join us at Waterline Brewing on August 2nd for the first Rock the River Concert, a benefit concert for Cape Fear River Watch! Come catch live sets from 12-8PM from SIX local bands: Goldielux, Sea Graves, Kicking Bird, Tercel, Masonboro Sound, and American Chestnut all while sipping cold craft beer and shopping with local vendors! Tickets are only $15 and on sale now at https://cfrw.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/cfrw/event.jsp?event=9089<_utm_source=lt_admin_share_link