Rock the River Benefit Concert for the Cape Fear River Watch
Rock the River Benefit Concert for the Cape Fear River Watch
A celebration of community and the Cape Fear River? Count us in! Join us at Waterline Brewing on August 2nd for the first Rock the River Concert, a benefit concert for Cape Fear River Watch! Come catch live sets from 12-8PM from SIX local bands: Goldielux, Sea Graves, Kicking Bird, Tercel, Masonboro Sound, and American Chestnut all while sipping cold craft beer and shopping with local vendors! Tickets are only $15 and on sale now at https://cfrw.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/cfrw/event.jsp?event=9089<_utm_source=lt_admin_share_link
Waterline Brewing Co.
$15
12:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
marykate@waterlinebrewing.com
Waterline Brewing Co.
721 Surry St.Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-777-5599
info@waterlinebrewing.com