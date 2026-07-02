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Rock the River Benefit Concert for the Cape Fear River Watch

Rock the River Benefit Concert for the Cape Fear River Watch

Join us for the first Rock the River, a concert benefitting Cape Fear River Watch. Catch live sets from Tercel, Kicking Bird, GoldieLux, American Chestnut, Masonboro Sound, and Sea Graves! Plus, explore art and vintage finds from a selection of local vendors, and cold brews courtesy of our friends at Waterline Brewing. All proceeds support the Cape Fear River Watch's mission to protect and improve the water quality of the beautiful Cape Fear River at the background of this full-day celebration.

Waterline Brewing
15
12:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cape Fear River Watch
910-762-5606
seanna@cfrw.us
capefearriverwatch.org
Waterline Brewing
721 Surry St, Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, North Carolina 28410
9107775599
info@waterlinebrewing.com
waterlinebrewing.com