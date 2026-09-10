Repair Café Wilmington

This event is a free workshop for people to bring in their broken household items and to learn how to fix them, with guidance from experienced coaches. Basic tools and materials will be supplied. Items to bring include lamps, vacuum cleaners, toys, simple electronics, small appliances, and small pieces of furniture in addition to clothes and jewelry. While walk-ins are welcomed, people are encouraged to register in advance.

Visit this page (repaircafenc.org/wilmington-events) to register.

