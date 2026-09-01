Repair Cafe
Repair Cafe
Repair Café is a free community event. We will have tools and experienced volunteers to assist in repairing your item including small appliances (electrical and non-electrical), furniture, jewelry and more! Please register here, registering in advance helps us best prepare to repair your item.
Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC - Wilmington
12:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Repair Café North Carolina
910-523-3088
dani@repaircafenc.org
Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC - Wilmington
1000 Greenfield StreetWilmington, 28401
910-251-1465
bgaglione@foodbankcenc.org