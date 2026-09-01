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Repair Cafe

Repair Cafe

Repair Café is a free community event. We will have tools and experienced volunteers to assist in repairing your item including small appliances (electrical and non-electrical), furniture, jewelry and more! Please register here, registering in advance helps us best prepare to repair your item.

Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC - Wilmington
12:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Repair Café North Carolina
910-523-3088
dani@repaircafenc.org
https://www.repaircafenc.org
Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC - Wilmington
1000 Greenfield Street
Wilmington, 28401
910-251-1465
bgaglione@foodbankcenc.org
foodbankcenc.org