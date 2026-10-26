Read to a Dog (Pleasure Island Library)
Read to a Dog (Pleasure Island Library)
Children ages 5-12 practice reading aloud to a certified therapy team from Love on a Leash in 15-minute time slots. Caregivers stay with their children, and registration is not required. At Pleasure Island Library, Programming Room in Carolina Beach. Cost: Free. Hosted by New Hanover County Public Library. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com
Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/read-to-a-dog-pleasure-island-library-2026-11-02/
Pleasure Island Library, Programming Room
03:15 PM - 04:15 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
New Hanover County Public Library
910-798-6300
Pleasure Island Library, Programming Room
1401 N Lake Park Blvd #72Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428