Children ages 5-12 practice reading aloud to a certified therapy team from Love on a Leash in 15-minute time slots. Caregivers stay with their children, and registration is not required. At Pleasure Island Library, Programming Room in Carolina Beach. Cost: Free. Hosted by New Hanover County Public Library. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com

Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/read-to-a-dog-pleasure-island-library-2026-11-02/