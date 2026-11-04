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Potpourri - Four Plays By Rose-Mary Harrington

Potpourri - Four Plays By Rose-Mary Harrington

Rose-Mary Harrington—whose previous work "Orion's Choice" earned a nomination for Best Original Work at the 2025 Wilmington Theatre Awards—this powerful collection showcases four distinct, thought-provoking stories spanning history, social commentary, comedy, and drama.

"Potpourri" offers audiences a diverse theatrical experience through four standalone pieces:
• "Deeds Not Words": A powerful monologue chronicling the historic suffragette movement (previously produced by Equity Library Theater in New York).
• "There Is No Dash": Inspired by a haunting Guardian News report about a woman facing death by stoning (Winner of the Kentucky Fest of New Plays and the Winston-Salem Ten-Minute Play Festival).
• "Gila Monster": A timely world premiere exploring senior citizens losing their autonomy to predatory forces.
• "Many Miles": A lighthearted and comedic cat caper (Winner of the Festival of Originals at Theater Southwest in Houston, Texas).

"We are thrilled to bring this dynamic collection of works to the Stein Studio Theatre," said Harrington. "Each play explores a different facet of the human experience—from historical resilience and urgent modern struggles to sharp wit and comedy. There is truly something for everyone in this lineup."

• Show Dates: November 13 – 15, 2026
• Showtimes:
- Friday at 7:30 PM
- Saturday at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- Sunday at 2:00 PM

This production was made possible with a generous grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Thalian Hall's Stein Theatre
$34.24 (inc. $5.35 service charge)
07:30 PM - 02:00 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Harrington Repertory Theater
541-973-4228
krab1595@aol.com
https://harringtonrep.wordpress.com/

Artist Group Info

Harrington Repertory
krab1595@aol.com
harringtonrep.com
Thalian Hall's Stein Theatre
310 Chestnut Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-632-2285
boxoffice@thalianhall.org
https://www.thalianhall.org