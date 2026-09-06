Pottery, live music, and fall fun return to Trask Family Farms on Saturday, October 3, 2026, as Fat Cat Pottery presents Pot Fest 2026, a free, family-friendly celebration of pottery, art, music, and community.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Trask Family Farms, Pot Fest brings together local and regional potters, including artists from Fat Cat Pottery’s Wilmington and Ocean Isle Beach studios, for a day filled with creativity and community. Visitors can shop handmade pottery, meet the artists behind the work, learn more about the pottery-making process, take part in hands-on clay activities, and cheer on participants in the festival’s Great Pottery Throwdown competition.

This year’s musical lineup features Sail Away Ladies, bringing live bluegrass music to the farm beginning at 1 p.m.

There’s plenty to enjoy beyond the pottery, too. Families can make a full day of their visit to Trask Family Farms with seasonal activities including u-pick pumpkin and flower fields, hayrides, a corn maze, and more fall fun.

Admission to Pot Fest is FREE, making it an easy and affordable way to spend a fall Saturday with family and friends.

“Pot Fest is really about bringing people together,” said Sarah Worley. “We love pottery, of course, but we also love creating an event where families can enjoy the farm, listen to great music, discover local artists and simply spend a beautiful fall day together.”

Proceeds from the festival also benefit the DREAMS of Wilmington clay program, helping support access to arts education in the local community.

EVENT DETAILS

Pot Fest 2026

Saturday, October 3, 2026

Trask Family Farms

3650 Blue Clay Road

Wilmington, NC

Admission: FREE

Festival Highlights

• Handmade pottery from local and regional artists

• Live bluegrass music by Sail Away Ladies beginning at 1 p.m.

• Great Pottery Throwdown competition throughout the day

• Hands-on pottery activities for all ages

• U-pick pumpkin and flower fields

• Hayrides

• Corn maze

• Family activities

• Food, vendors and more

Pot Fest 2026 is presented by Fat Cat Pottery in partnership with First Bank, Trask Family Farms, Standard Clay Company, Whatever Wilmington, The Lawn Doctor and Port City Pottery.

For additional event information, vendor details, and updates, visit fatcatpottery.com or follow @potfestnc on Instagram.

Media & Community Calendar Contact

Fat Cat Pottery

910-395-2529

info@fatcatpottery.com

