Poplar Grove Plantation Ghost Hunt

Poplar Grove Plantation, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has stood along the coastal highway north of Wilmington since the 1850s. Join Haunted Rooms America for a six-hour after-hours paranormal investigation of the Greek Revival manor house, home to six generations of the Foy family. Reported activity includes the footsteps of a Civil War soldier and the grieving spirit of a mother who lost four children. Guests work in small groups with professional ghost hunting equipment, then enjoy free roam time to investigate on their own. Ages 18 and over, or 16-17 with a responsible adult. Tickets are limited.