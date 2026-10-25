Pleasure Island Pop & Shop (Fall Edition)
Pleasure Island Pop & Shop (Fall Edition)
11/21 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The fourth annual shop-local day, co-hosted by Island Tackle & Hardware, offers bubbly drinks, bites and in-store raffles at more than 10 Carolina Beach shops from 11 AM to 5 PM. Shoppers who visit three or more shops enter a prize drawing held Nov 22 at Island Beverage. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com
Participating Carolina Beach shops
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Island Tackle & Hardware
Participating Carolina Beach shops