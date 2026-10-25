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Pleasure Island Pop & Shop (Fall Edition)

Pleasure Island Pop & Shop (Fall Edition)

11/21 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The fourth annual shop-local day, co-hosted by Island Tackle & Hardware, offers bubbly drinks, bites and in-store raffles at more than 10 Carolina Beach shops from 11 AM to 5 PM. Shoppers who visit three or more shops enter a prize drawing held Nov 22 at Island Beverage. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com

Participating Carolina Beach shops
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Island Tackle & Hardware
https://whatsupcb.com/events/pleasure-island-pop-and-shop-fall-edition-2026-11-21/
Participating Carolina Beach shops