Pleasure Island Pop & Shop (Fall Edition)

11/21 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The fourth annual shop-local day, co-hosted by Island Tackle & Hardware, offers bubbly drinks, bites and in-store raffles at more than 10 Carolina Beach shops from 11 AM to 5 PM. Shoppers who visit three or more shops enter a prize drawing held Nov 22 at Island Beverage. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com