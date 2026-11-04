Rev up your engines and cruise over to Waterline Brewing Company for Pistons & Pints! Join us for an afternoon celebrating vintage cars, local businesses, craft beer, and all things automotive. Explore an incredible lineup of classic cars, browse car-centered vendors, enjoy local food trucks, and catch live music from Mark Sinnis & 825 from 1–3 PM.

**Want to show off your ride?** We're accepting registrations for our Vintage Car Show! From classics and muscle cars to hot rods and unique vintage vehicles, we'd love to have you join us. Register your vehicle at the link below!