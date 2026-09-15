Past Meets Pavement Walking Tours: Wilmington: Lost But Not Forgotten

Bellamy Mansion Museum will be offering a 90-minute walking tour of historic downtown on Saturday, September 19, at 9:00 am. This month’s tour is based on Beverly Tetterton's book "Wilmington: Lost But Not Forgotten" and will explore homes, businesses, and other buildings that have been lost to time. It begins and ends at the Bellamy Mansion Museum, 503 Market St., Wilmington, and the cost is $20 per person, plus tax.

Space is limited, so registration is required online at the Bellamy Mansion Museum Store. This is a rain or shine event (within reason). The tours are appropriate for all ages, but please note they may not be suitable for anyone with limited mobility. Visit bellamymansion.org/walking-tours for more information.