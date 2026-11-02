Past Meets Pavement: African American Heritage Walking Tour
Past Meets Pavement: African American Heritage Walking Tour
Join us for a 90-minute walking tour in historic downtown Wilmington. The tour begins and ends at the Bellamy Mansion Museum. This tour is based on "A Guide to Wilmington's African American Heritage" and will explore the people and places integral to Wilmington's Black history.
The tour is appropriate for all ages, but please note this may not be suitable for anyone with limited mobility. The tour is rain or shine, within reason, and attendees will be notified via email if the tour is cancelled due to serious weather.
Bellamy Mansion Museum
20
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Bellamy Mansion Museum
9102513700
cgonzalez@bellamymansion.org
Bellamy Mansion Museum
503 Market StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
9102512700
cgonzalez@bellamymansion.org