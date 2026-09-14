Paige Bacon Live at Flytrap Brewing!
Paige Bacon Live at Flytrap Brewing!
Join us this Sunday, September 20th from 3–6 PM for live music with Paige Bacon, bringing her lovely voice and own spin to a fun mix of covers you know and love. Pair your afternoon pint with some wicked good eats from New England Peddlah, rolling through from 3–6 PM. Good tunes, good food, and a cold one waiting for you at the neighborhood brewery!
Flytrap Brewing
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut StWilmington, North Carolina