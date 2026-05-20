Outlander in the Cape Fear River Cruise

Come aboard Wilmington Water Tours for a presentation of “Outlander in the Cape Fear” with Hunter Ingram, Asst. Dir. at Burgwin-Wright Museum. In conjunction with America 250 celebrations, we are sharing “Burgwin-Wright Presents…Outlander in the Cape Fear”. Based on the books and TV series by Diana Gabaldon, Hunter will share how Wilmington played a role in the series–all while cruising the Cape Fear River. Our full bar offers snacks and refreshments for all ages. This is a popular cruise and will sell out. We offer a second cruise on this date at Noon as well. This is a 90 minute cruise $40. Boarding is 15 minutes prior to departure.