Ray Kennedy in partnership with Beyond the Noise Foundation* presents "One Night Only," with Natasha Yvette Williams, in support of her film "Noise."

Supporting Families, Sharing Stories, Inspiring Hope.

On July 5th at Live Oaks Estate in Wilmington, NC, Beyond The Noise Foundation invites you to an intimate evening of film, community, and purpose. This is not just a screening — it is a fundraiser designed to build a sustainable path to access for families who have been touched by suicide.

The evening will feature an exclusive behind-the-scenes "Making of NOISE" clip — a first look at the film we are working hard to complete. NOISE is our debut project and it is not yet finished. Your presence and donations that night will directly fund its completion, bringing this vital story one step closer to the screen.

Bring someone who needs to feel less alone. Come ready to be moved — and to move.

*Beyond the Noise is a 501(c)(3) Organization