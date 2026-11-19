Immerse yourself in the soothing art of loom-free weaving while exploring the magic of lunar energy! In this 2-part workshop, you’ll craft a dreamy ombré tapestry on a moon shaped frame, blending fiber arts with astrology and intentional self-care.

The first session is on Thursday, December 3 from 10am to 12pm. We'll return for a second session to finish the project on Thursday, December 10. Both sessions are held at our farm, Paradiso la Caria. We'll have time to visit with the alpaca, chickens and ducks, too!

We’ll begin with the basics of off loom weaving, teaching you how to create an ombré gradient and add textured embellishments—skills you can apply to future projects.

As you weave, we’ll weave in wisdom about moon mapping and natal charts, helping you align your rhythms with the moon’s phases for renewal, goal-setting, and reflection. (Farmers have long used lunar cycles to guide planting—imagine what it can do for your creativity and well-being!)

By the end of class, you’ll take home:

+ Your own moon weaving (a celestial wall hanging or shelf piece)

+ Insight into your natal chart and how the moon influences you

+ A moon mapping guide + and self-care tips

Perfect for: Beginners and curious crafters! No weaving or astrology experience needed -- just an open mind and a love for making magic with your hands.

Materials Provided: Ombré Moon Weaving Kit (16” metal moon hoop, custom ombré yarn pack, tapestry needle, glue, and astrology resources you can take home.