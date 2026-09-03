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Oakdale Cemetery Flashlight Tour

Oakdale Cemetery Flashlight Tour

September 19, 2026 (Saturday) – FLASHLIGHT TOUR
Historical walking tours of North Carolina’s oldest rural cemetery will be given by local historians, Dr. Chris Fonvielle, Robin Triplett and Hunter Ingram. Each of these historians will lead you through the cemetery and speak about the history of Oakdale, Civil War veterans, Funerary Art as well as a taste of Oakdale’s prominent citizens. Tour is from 6:30 pm till 8:30 pm. Cost is $20.00 per person(cash only) and you must supply your own flashlight.

Oakdale Cemetery
$20
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of Oakdale Cemetery
910-762-5682
oakdalecem@aol.com
https://www.oakdalecemetery.org/
Oakdale Cemetery
520 N. 15th Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-762-5682
Oakdalecem@oal.com
https://www.oakdalecemetery.org/