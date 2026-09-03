Oakdale Cemetery Flashlight Tour

September 19, 2026 (Saturday) – FLASHLIGHT TOUR

Historical walking tours of North Carolina’s oldest rural cemetery will be given by local historians, Dr. Chris Fonvielle, Robin Triplett and Hunter Ingram. Each of these historians will lead you through the cemetery and speak about the history of Oakdale, Civil War veterans, Funerary Art as well as a taste of Oakdale’s prominent citizens. Tour is from 6:30 pm till 8:30 pm. Cost is $20.00 per person(cash only) and you must supply your own flashlight.