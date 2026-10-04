Nuclear Industry Expo and Panel Discussions
Nuclear Industry Expo and Panel Discussions
Come out and explore companies from all over North Carolina and the United States and learn about their impact on the nuclear industry. Panel discussions include Nuclear Contributions to Powering America, Busting Nuclear Myths, and the Future of Nuclear
UNCW Watson College of Education
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
American Nuclear Society Wilmington
4238337853
matthew.mann1@gevernova.us
UNCW Watson College of Education
601 S College RdWilmington, Virginia 28403
9104432863
lissa.unrue@gmail.com