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Nuclear Industry Expo and Panel Discussions

Nuclear Industry Expo and Panel Discussions

Come out and explore companies from all over North Carolina and the United States and learn about their impact on the nuclear industry. Panel discussions include Nuclear Contributions to Powering America, Busting Nuclear Myths, and the Future of Nuclear

UNCW Watson College of Education
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

American Nuclear Society Wilmington
4238337853
matthew.mann1@gevernova.us
https://web.cvent.com/event/018969e1-ffe7-49eb-b835-3f16be99d5ea/summary
UNCW Watson College of Education
601 S College Rd
Wilmington, Virginia 28403
9104432863
lissa.unrue@gmail.com
https://uncw.edu/ed/