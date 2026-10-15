Notes to New Mothers: Reading and Book Tour Event

UNCW Writers' Week presents Notes To New Mothers: a reading featuring editors Rebecca Knight & Julie Buntin, with contributors Emily Louise Smith and KaToya Ellis Fleming.

Pomegranate Books will have copies of the book available for purchase at the event. A book signing will follow the reading.

In the early days with their first babies, two friends began comparing notes on what, exactly, was going on in their postpartum bodies and minds. What was a wake window? How could anyone function under the weight of so much love? All their new-mom friends were overwhelmed too. In search of the book they needed, editors Rebecca Knight and Julie Buntin invited sixty-five acclaimed writers and artists—Julia Phillips, Kirstin Valdez Quade, Liana Finck, Jenny Slate, Naima Coster, and more—to riff on shared concerns: burp volcanos, career shifts, breastfeeding logs, partnership dynamics, minor victories and major insecurities.

Here is a bedside table companion for every mother who has wondered how she’ll make it through the wilderness of early parenthood, and a window into her experience for the family and friends desperate to better care for their beloved moms-to-be. Brave, unexpected, and revelatory, Notes to New Mothers offers a new map of motherhood as both a singular and communal experience.