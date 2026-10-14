Nirvana MTV Unplugged Halloween Tribute at Flytrap Brewing!

We had SO much fun at last year’s Halloween Party! We kicked things off with a rockin’ CCR set in the Pumpkin Patch before Zach & This Petty Luxury took it to the Flytrap rooftop for an epic recreation of The Beatles’ iconic final 1969 performance.

This year, they’re trading in the mop tops for some serious 90’s grunge vibes. This Petty Luxury will be paying tribute to Nirvana’s legendary MTV Unplugged set, performed in New York in 1993. But the vibes won’t stop there…

After the Unplugged set, the band will be plugging in and turning up the volume for another unforgettable Nirvana performance—their headlining set at the 1992 Reading Festival in England.

Two iconic Nirvana performances. One Halloween night.

- Saturday, October 31st | 7-10 pm

- Food Truck: Pepe's Tacos | 6-10 pm