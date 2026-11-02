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Nights of Lights

Nights of Lights

Join us for our annual holiday open house which allows visitors to see three levels of the site's main house and the first level of the original slave quarters building. Visitors will see festive decor that ranges from historically accurate in the slave quarters building to whimsically modern inside the main house. Father Christmas will be here with candy canes, and local musician Susan Savia will be performing Christmas carols on the 17th and 18th. Holiday treats and hot chocolate will be available for purchase in the carriage house visitors' center. Cash is preferred, but credit cards accepted for transactions totaling $5 or above. Donations greatly appreciated and help us keep this event FREE. Visit bellamymansion.org/nights-of-lights for more information.

Bellamy Mansion Museum
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Dec 19, 2026.

Event Supported By

Bellamy Mansion Museum
9102513700
cgonzalez@bellamymansion.org
http://bellamymansion.org
Bellamy Mansion Museum
503 Market Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
9102512700
cgonzalez@bellamymansion.org
https://www.bellamymansion.org/local-artists-series.html