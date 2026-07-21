Nicholas Canellakis & Michael Stephen Brown
Nicholas Canellakis & Michael Stephen Brown
Cellist Nicholas Canellakis and pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown, who “play with their antennae tuned to each other” (The Washington Post), are both longtime artists with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. They have performed together virtually all over the world, bringing their affectionate, brutally honest, and infectious rapport to the stage while presenting programs celebrating the standard literature, little-known gems, and original works and arrangements.
St. James Episcopal Church
$40
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Vivace Music Foundation
910-536-2119
info@vivacemusicfoundation.org
Artist Group Info
Vivace Music Foundation
St. James Episcopal Church
25 S. Third StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
(910) 763-1628
music@stjamesp.org