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Nicholas Canellakis & Michael Stephen Brown

Nicholas Canellakis & Michael Stephen Brown

Cellist Nicholas Canellakis and pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown, who “play with their antennae tuned to each other” (The Washington Post), are both longtime artists with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. They have performed together virtually all over the world, bringing their affectionate, brutally honest, and infectious rapport to the stage while presenting programs celebrating the standard literature, little-known gems, and original works and arrangements.

St. James Episcopal Church
$40
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Vivace Music Foundation
910-536-2119
info@vivacemusicfoundation.org
vivacemusicfoundation.org

Artist Group Info

Vivace Music Foundation
St. James Episcopal Church
25 S. Third Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
(910) 763-1628
music@stjamesp.org
Www.stjamesp.org