NCMNSW Science Cafe Speaker Series: Wildlife Storytelling

How can following your passion shape your career?

“Wildlife Storytelling” is a part of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville’s Science Cafe series. These free events, organized by our Teen Science Cafe Leaders, consist of a presentation from a guest speaker followed by a related hands-on activity. For “Wildlife Storytelling”, our guest speaker is Ben Zino, a conservation biologist and creative director of “The Wild Report” YouTube channel. Join us as he explains how following his passion for sharing the natural world with others has led him into a career as both a museum educator and wildlife content creator and stick around after for an interactive activity to practice your own storytelling skills.

This event is free and open to the public. Snacks and refreshments will be provided. For questions about this event, contact the museum at 910-788-5100 or whiteville@naturalsciences.org