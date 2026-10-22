Native American Heritage Day @ CAM

Saturday, November 21

10 AM-5 PM

Reception Hall

Members: $5 per adult/child

Not Yet Members: $10 per adult/child

*EBT Card Holders FREE

Celebrate Native American Heritage Day at CAM on November 21 from 10am - 5pm. Join us for a full day of Native Cherokee art making, guided tours, and our newest exhibition Echoes of Us: North Carolina Storykeepers.

10 am-12 pm (Reception Hall): Join Cherokee artist Beth Anderson for Kids@CAM to learn about traditional Cherokee syllabary, a unique writing system where symbols stand for a syllable, not a letter. Enjoy drawing activities while Beth presents her books.

11:30 am (Galleries): Learn more about CAM exhibitions with a family-friendly gallery tour led by CAM staff.

1 pm (Hughes Wing): Enjoy a cutting-edge guided tour of Echoes of Us with artist Keith Carter and discover a new way to experience the exhibition.

REGISTRATION LINK: https://52374.blackbaudhosting.com/52374/Artist-Gallery-Talk-with-Keith-Carter

About the artists:

Beth Anderson is an award winning contemporary visual artist splitting her time between North Carolina and upstate New York. A Cherokee Nation citizen, her work is influenced by culture, love of materials and handmade objects, as well as her ties to land and relationship with nature. She holds a BFA in Sculpture from Stephen F. Austin State University and works in small metals, illustration, glass, beadwork, and sculpture. She is TERO certified with Cherokee Nation, registered with the US Department of Interior’s Indian Arts and Crafts Board, and a Southeastern Indian Artists Association board member and social media chair.

Artist Keith Carter is a Native American of Coharie descent. His illustrations have been published in every print medium from newspapers to graphic novels. In the rural comforts of NC, Keith divides his time between producing cutting-edge animated products for television/digital platforms and creating dynamic sports illustrations for trading card companies. Keith is also the Emmy Award-Winning co-creator of Savingsman for ABC.