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Music At CAM: Rock Creek Singers from the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington DC

Music At CAM: Rock Creek Singers from the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington DC

Thursday, November 5
6:30–7:30 PM
Reception Hall

CAM Members: $10
Not-Yet Members: $15
Students: Free

Experience an uplifting evening of music with the Rock Creek Singers, a select ensemble of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC. Performing a cappella arrangements of Broadway, pop, and inspirational songs, the ensemble shares a powerful message of equality, acceptance, and connection.

Known for expressive harmonies and engaging performances, the Rock Creek Singers bring intimacy and energy to a wide-ranging repertoire. Their music celebrates the power of voices coming together and the role the arts can play in building understanding across communities.

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC is the LGBTQ+ voice of equality in the nation’s capital and an internationally recognized performance organization. Since 1981, GMCW has used music to promote equality, advance justice, and help overcome differences.

Today, the organization includes more than 250 singing members, four select ensembles, a dance company, and a youth chorus. GMCW performs for more than 10,000 audience members each year through concerts and appearances in Washington, DC, across the United States, and internationally.

Spend an evening at CAM with joyful music, compelling harmonies, and a performance grounded in acceptance and shared humanity.

Cameron Art Museum
CAM Members: $10 Not-Yet Members: $15 Students: Free
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
http://www.cameronartmuseum.org

Artist Group Info

Rock Creek Singers
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412
Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999
http://cameronartmuseum.org