Museum School Open House at Ponysaurus

Saturday, December 5

1-4PM

Ponysaurus Brewing Co.

Drink & Draw with CAM Museum School

Join us for a fun and creative afternoon celebrating all things Museum School! Whether you're a current student or simply curious about exploring your creative side, come and meet CAM staff and connect with some of our talented teaching artists.

Bring your favorite art supplies or borrow some of ours, grab a beer, and settle in for an afternoon of creativity and conversation. Get a sneak peek at the exciting classes coming up at Museum School for 2027, and put your knowledge to the test with a round of Hues and Cues or art history trivia. Win free passes to explore the galleries over the holiday season!

Your afternoon of fun gives back to the next generation of artists. Every drink helps support opportunities for kids and teens, with $1 from select beer sales going directly toward Summer 2027 Kids@CAMp scholarships.

Come as you are, bring a friend, and spend the afternoon supporting arts education in our community. We can't wait to see you!

@ Ponysaurus Brewing Co.

214 Market St. Wilmington, NC

