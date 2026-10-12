Monster Mash Pumpkin Carving Contest at Flytrap Brewing!

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐎𝐔𝐓 𝐓𝐎 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘…

Mark your calendars for 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟒𝐭𝐡 for our 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐤𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭!

As we creep closer to All Hallows Eve, our friends at 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐂𝐚𝐭 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 will be helping us lean into the spooky-season with some fun decorations around the beer garden— so you’ll have the perfect setting to carve up your masterpiece.

There’s 𝐧𝐨 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐟𝐞𝐞— just purchase the pumpkin you’d like to carve from our patch and bring your own carving tools. 𝐉𝐮𝐝𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝟖 𝐩𝐦.

-𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞: $30 gift card to The Half, $30 Flytrap gift card, & a Black Cat Halloween store surprise!

-𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞: $20 gift card to The Half & $20 Flytrap gift card

DJ set - 𝐑𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐲𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝟔-𝟗 𝐩𝐦 | Food Truck - 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝟓-𝟖 𝐩𝐦

Be sure to stop by 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐂𝐚𝐭 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 and check out their selection of everything from Halloween costumes to some of the spookiest home decor around!

-806 S. College Rd. Wilmington, NC 28403